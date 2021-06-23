WDC

Japan's Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, aims for Sept listing - report

Sam Nussey Reuters
Tokyo Newsroom Reuters
Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, plans to list as early as in September, weekly financial magazine Diamond reported on Thursday.

Kioxia, the world's second-largest maker of flash memory chips, is controlled by private equity firm Bain Capital. It had shelved plans for what would have been Japan's largest initial public offering in 2020.

A Kioxia spokesperson said the firm was "aiming to IPO at the appropriate time" but declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

