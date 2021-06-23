Japan's Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, aims for Sept IPO - report

Adds Toshiba share move

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world's second largest maker of flash memory chips and formerly known as Toshiba Memory, plans an initial public offering as early as in September, weekly financial magazine Diamond reported on Thursday.

Kioxia last year shelved plans to offer up to 334.3 billion yen ($3 billion) in shares, which would have been Japan's largest IPO of 2020, amid heightened trade frictions between China and the United States.

The Tokyo bourse is expected to give its approval in July, the report said, citing sources.

A Kioxia spokesperson on Thursday said the firm was "aiming to IPO at the appropriate time" but declined to comment further.

Media reports previously cited interest from rivals such as Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Western Digital Corp WDC.O.

Kioxia is controlled by private equity firm Bain Capital, after a financial crisis forced Toshiba Corp 6502.T to sell a majority stake in the business.

The Japanese conglomerate, which is embroiled in a corporate governance scandal, now has a 40.6% stake. Toshiba shares rose 0.4% to 4,860 yen by mid-morning trade.

($1 = 111.0700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jane Wardell)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.