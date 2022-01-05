Japan's key bond yield hits 2-month high, tests BOJ's rate cap policy

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark government bond yield crept up on Thursday to its highest level in two months in tandem with rising U.S. Treasury yields, testing the central bank's policy that pledges to cap borrowing costs at zero.

While the BOJ has tools available to stem further gains in yields, a sustained rise in U.S. interest rates could challenge the central bank's resolve to defend its rate target.

The 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC hit 0.105% on Thursday, marking the highest level since Nov. 1 last year, tracking a steady rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ pledges to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and 10-year JGB yields around 0% via aggressive money printing.

With inflation well below the BOJ's 2% target, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly stressed the bank's readiness to maintain ultra-low rates even as its major counterparts like the U.S. Federal Reserve withdraw crisis-mode stimulus support and eye rate hikes.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.