Japan's KDDI makes $3.4 bln tender offer for convenience chain Lawson

By Anton Bridge and Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp 9433.T announced on Tuesday a 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion) tender offer for convenience store chain Lawson 2651.T to jointly operate it with the target's majority owner Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T.

KDDI made the offer at 10,360 yen per share, or around a 16% premium to Lawson's closing share price of 8,913 yen on Tuesday. Lawson said its management backed the proposal, which will commence in April.

Trading firm Mitsubishi holds just over 50% of Lawson's shares and KDDI owns 2.11%. If the deal goes through, both firms would hold 50% of Lawson's voting rights each, KDDI said.

Mitsubishi said separately on Tuesday it would spend as much as 500 billion yen to buy back up to 10% of its own shares, part of its strategy to boost shareholders' returns.

The buyback plan was announced after the company reported a 27% drop in April-December net profit to 696.6 billion yen due to lower prices for coking coal and smaller gains from its real estate business.

Mitsubishi kept a full-year profit forecast through end-March of 950 billion yen, below a 983.9 billion yen average estimate in a poll of 10 analysts compiled by LSEG.

Japan's Nikkei newspaper first reported on the buyout offer shortly before markets closed on Tuesday.

($1 = 148.4600 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Anton Bridge, Yuka Obayashi, Mariko Katsumura and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill, Miyoung Kim and Tom Hogue)

