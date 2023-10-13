News & Insights

Japan's Kawasaki to invest $200 mln in northern Mexico, says governor

October 13, 2023 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki will invest $200 million in Mexico's northern Nuevo Leon state to set up a production plant, state Governor Samuel Garcia said on Friday.

Garcia is currently in Tokyo and announced the investment in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, without providing further details on Kawasaki's plans for the plant.

Kawasaki did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico's government issued a decree granting tax breaks for foreign companies wishing to launch operations in Mexico earlier this week, which Garcia said he discussed with executives of the Japanese company.

Kawasaki produces so-called powersports vehicles including motorcycles and ATVs.

