Japan's Kansai Electric to hold news conference on reports of payments-media

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published

Kansai Electric will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday to address reports that some executives received personal payments from a former official of a town that hosts one of the utility's nuclear power plants, media said.

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric 9503.T will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday to address reports that some executives received personal payments from a former official of a town that hosts one of the utility's nuclear power plants, media said.

Company President Shigeki Iwane will attend the news conference, Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported.

($1 = 107.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1842;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More