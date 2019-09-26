Japan's Kansai Electric to hold news conference on reports of payments-media

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric 9503.T will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday to address reports that some executives received personal payments from a former official of a town that hosts one of the utility's nuclear power plants, media said.

Company President Shigeki Iwane will attend the news conference, Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported.

($1 = 107.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

