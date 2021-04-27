Japan's Kansai Elec, Marubeni scrap plan for coal-fired power plant
TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Kansai Electric Power Inc 9503.T and trading firm Marubeni Corp 8002.T have scrapped a plan to build a 1.3 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired power plant, as project feasibility has become tough to assess, the utility said on Tuesday.
A global trend towards decarbonisation is gathering pace, with Japan's biggest coal-fired power generator, Electric Power Development Co Ltd (J-Power) 9513.T, giving up a plan this month to build a 1.2-GW coal-fired power plant.
"The decision reflected the Japanese government's policy to step up decarbonisation and banks' move to stop financing coal power projects," a spokesman for Kansai Electric said.
He added that the partners would consider building a biomass power plant at the site in the northern region of Akita instead.
In March, Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc 9504.T and JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, also cancelled a plan to build a thermal power station.
A worldwide shift away from coal is accelerating in the battle on global warming, and Japan nearly doubled its 2030 target for a cut in carbon emissions last week as U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a climate summit.
On Monday, Japan's biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T, said it would stop financing upgrades of coal-fired power plants, as pressure grows for the country's lenders to cut funding for coal power.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
