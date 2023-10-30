News & Insights

Japan's Kansai Elec lifts guidance after strong first-half results

October 30, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co 9503.T, Japan's top nuclear power operator, on Monday boosted its full-year profit guidance after a strong performance in the first half on higher sales and restarts for some of its plants.

It is now forecasting net profit of 405 billion yen ($2.7 billion) for the year to end-March, up from an earlier estimate of 305 billion yen.

For the half-year, it posted 371 billion yen ($2.5 billion) after a loss of 76.4 billion yen in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 149.4300 yen)

