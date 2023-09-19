News & Insights

Japan's Kanda: Always in close communication with US on FX moves

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

September 19, 2023 — 08:03 pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities are always in close communication with U.S. counterparts on currencies as they share a mutual understanding that excessive volatility is undesirable, Japan's top currency official said on Wednesday.

Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance for international affairs, speaking to reporters at his office, was responding to the comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a day earlier.

Yellen said whether Washington would show understanding over another yen-buying intervention by Japan "depends on the details" of the situation.

