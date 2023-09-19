Japan's Kanda says authorities keeping close watch on FX moves

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities are always in close communications on currencies with U.S. and overseas policymakers while keeping a close watch on market moves with a "high sense of urgency," Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.

Kanda told reporters that Japanese authorities are dealing with currency moves appropriately and won't rule out any options if excessive moves persist.

