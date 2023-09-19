News & Insights

Japan's Kanda says authorities keeping close watch on FX moves

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

September 19, 2023 — 07:05 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities are always in close communications on currencies with U.S. and overseas policymakers while keeping a close watch on market moves with a "high sense of urgency," Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.

Kanda told reporters that Japanese authorities are dealing with currency moves appropriately and won't rule out any options if excessive moves persist.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.