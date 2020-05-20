Japan's JXTG plans $14 bln in capital expenditure over next 3 yrs

JXTG Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it plans to spend a total of 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion) in capital expenditure for the next three years to end-March 2023 under a new mid-term business plan.

The new plan is based on an assumption that a decline in demand for petroleum products and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in the April-September half of the current fiscal year, JXTG said.

