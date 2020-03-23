US Markets

Japan's JX to cut operations at Chile's Caserones copper mine by 40% amid pandemic

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
JX Nippon Mining & Metal said on Tuesday it cut its operation at Caserones copper mine in Chile as it reduced the number of workers from March 22 to comply with government's measures to limit movement of people to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Japanese miner, which is under JXTG Holdings 5020.T, said it will decide how long this reduced operation will continue depending on the local virus conditions and instructions from the government.

Most Popular