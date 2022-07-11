Japan's June wholesale prices rise for 16th consecutive month

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.2% in June from a year earlier, marking the 16th consecutive month of increase, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.

The increase compared with a median market forecast of a 8.8% gain and followed a revised 9.3% rise in May.

Compared with the previous month, the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price of goods companies charge each other, rose 0.7% in June, the data showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

