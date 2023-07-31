Japan's June jobless rate falls to 2.5%

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll, versus 2.6% in May.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio dropped to 1.30 from 1.31 in May, marking a second month of decrease and against economists' median forecast for an increase to 1.32, separate labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.html

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

