Japan's June factory output rises 2% from a month earlier

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

July 30, 2023 — 08:40 pm EDT

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 2.0% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted rise compared with a median market forecast for a 2.4% gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 0.2% in July and increase 1.1% in August, the data also showed.

Separate data also showed Japanese retail sales rose 5.9% in June from a year earlier, in line with forecasts.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales contracted 0.4% in June, following a 1.4% rise in May, the data showed. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christian Schmollinger) ((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1)

