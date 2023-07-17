News & Insights

Japan's June aluminium stocks rise around 1% m/m - Marubeni

July 17, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

July 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT were up by nearly 1% to 357,490 metric tons by end-June, from 354,000 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tons):

　　　　　　　

JUNE-2023

MAY-2023

JUNE-2022

Yokohama

161,200

162,900

133,000

Nagoya

173,400

167,200

217,900

Osaka

22,890

23,900

18,900

TOTAL

357,490

354,000

369,800

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
