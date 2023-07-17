Japan's June aluminium stocks rise around 1% m/m - Marubeni

July 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT were up by nearly 1% to 357,490 metric tons by end-June, from 354,000 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tons):
JUNE-2023
MAY-2023
JUNE-2022
Yokohama
161,200
162,900
133,000
Nagoya
173,400
167,200
217,900
Osaka
22,890
23,900
18,900
TOTAL
357,490
354,000
369,800
