Japan's July real wages post modest gain

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's real wages rose in July, due to double-digit growth in overtime pay and a flattering comparison with last year's steep pandemic-driven drop.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of households' purchasing power, grew 0.7% in July compared to the same month a year earlier, the labour ministry said on Tuesday.

The growth, which followed an upwardly revised 0.1% drop in the prior month, was largely due to a 12.2% year-on-year jump in overtime pay, though its pace of growth slowed from even stronger double-digit growth in June and May.

Nominal total cash earnings rose 1.0% in July from a year earlier, up for the fifth straight month. The gains were inflated by drops in July 2020, when real wages shrank 1.8% and nominal wages shed 1.5%.

Special payments, which include summer bonuses, rose 0.8% year-on-year, rebounding from June's upwardly adjusted 1.8% drop, though the size of special payments in July was much smaller than in the prior month.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in July: --------------------------------------------------------------- Payments

(amount)

(yr/yr % change) Total cash earnings 372,757 yen ($3,393.33)

+1.0 -Monthly wage

265,470 yen

+1.2 -Regular pay

247,271 yen

+0.4 -Overtime pay

18,199 yen

+12.2 -Special payments

107,287 yen

+0.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers

(million)

(yr/yr % change) Overall

52.098 mln

+1.5 -General employees

35.908 mln

+1.0 -Part-time employees 16.190 mln

+2.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

