Japan's July jobless rate rises to 2.7%

Corrects month in paragraph 3 to July from June

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.7% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was higher than economists' median forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll and June's 2.5%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.29 from 1.30 in July to mark the third month of decrease, against economists' median forecast for staying flat, separate labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.html

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

