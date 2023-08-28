News & Insights

Japan's July jobless rate rises to 2.7%

August 28, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Kentaro Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.7% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was higher than economists' median forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll and June's 2.5%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.29 from 1.30 in July to mark the third month of decrease, against economists' median forecast for staying flat, separate labour ministry data showed.

