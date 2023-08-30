News & Insights

Japan's July factory output falls 2.0% month/month

August 30, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan's seasonally adjusted factory output fell 2.0% in July from the previous month, worse than a median market forecast for a 1.4% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to rise 2.6% in August and increase 2.4% in September, data showed on Thursday.

