Japan's July factory output falls 2.0% month/month

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan's seasonally adjusted factory output fell 2.0% in July from the previous month, worse than a median market forecast for a 1.4% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to rise 2.6% in August and increase 2.4% in September, data showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

