Japan's July aluminium stocks drop 1.9% m/m - Marubeni

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT slipped 1.9% to 350,600 metric tons as of end-July, from 357,490 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Friday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tons):

July-2023

June-2023

July-2022

Yokohama

157,900

161,200

141,100

Nagoya

171,900

173,400

206,400

Osaka

20,800

22,890

16,500

TOTAL

350,600

357,490

364,000

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

