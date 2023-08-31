Japan's July aluminium stocks drop 1.9% m/m - Marubeni

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT slipped 1.9% to 350,600 metric tons as of end-July, from 357,490 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Friday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tons):
July-2023
June-2023
July-2022
Yokohama
157,900
161,200
141,100
Nagoya
171,900
173,400
206,400
Osaka
20,800
22,890
16,500
TOTAL
350,600
357,490
364,000
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
