Japan's JSR slashes profit forecast on chip recovery weakness

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japanese chip materials maker JSR Corp 4185.T on Monday slashed its operating profit forecast for the current financial year by 62%, citing weak recovery in demand for semiconductors and a slowdown in the biotech market.

JSR, which has agreed to be bought by a government-backed fund, sees profit of 16 billion yen ($107 million) in the year ending on March 31, 2024, an 84% fall compared to the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 149.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey)

