Japan's JOLED to raise 20 bln yen from China's TCL

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel maker JOLED said on Friday it will raise 20 billion yen ($187 million) from China's TCL Technology Group 000100.SZ in a deal that will give the Chinese firm a 10.76% stake in the company.

Under the terms of the deal JOLED, which is majority owned by state-backed technology fund INCJ, will jointly develop OLED panels for TVs with the Chinese group.

($1 = 106.9500 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.