Japan's JOLED to raise 20 bln yen from China's TCL

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel maker JOLED said on Friday it will raise 20 billion yen ($187 million) from China's TCL Technology Group in a deal that will give the Chinese firm a 10.76% stake in the company.

Under the terms of the deal JOLED, which is majority owned by state-backed technology fund INCJ, will jointly develop OLED panels for TVs with the Chinese group.

