Japan's jobless rate unchanged at 3.0% in September - govt

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate was unchanged from the previous month at 3.0%, while the availability of jobs declined in September, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast for 3.1%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slipped for the ninth straight month in September, falling to 1.03 from the previous month's 1.04 to mark the lowest reading since December 2013, labour ministry data showed. The median forecast was for 1.04.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kentaro Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

