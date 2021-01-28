Japan's jobless rate steady at 2.9% in December - govt

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate held steady at 2.9% in December and the availability of jobs was unchanged from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median forecast of 3.0%. In November, the jobless rate stood at 2.9%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.06, matching a Reuters poll forecast and unchanged from the previous month, labour ministry data showed.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink; +81-3-4563-2747;))

