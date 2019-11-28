Japan's jobless rate stays at 2.4% in Oct - govt

Japan's jobless rate stayed at 2.4% in October, unchanged from the previous month, while job availability was also unchanged, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio also held steady at 1.57 in October from the previous month, and compared with the median forecast of 1.56.

