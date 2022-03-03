Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in Jan - govt

Contributor
Kentaro Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in January, while the availability of jobs increased to a 21-month-high, government data showed on Friday.

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in January, while the availability of jobs increased to a 21-month-high, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.7% in December, which was also the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.20 in January, labour ministry data showed, up 0.03 point from the previous month's 1.17 and higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.16.

The reading was the highest since 1.31 marked in April 2020.

For a table, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters