Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in Sept - govt

Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.6% in September, while the availability of jobs improved for the ninth straight month to a 2-1/2-year high, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.34, labour ministry data showed, higher than 1.32 in August and marking its highest since March 2020.

