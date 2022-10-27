Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in Sept - govt

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.6% in September, while the availability of jobs improved for the ninth straight month to a 2-1/2-year high, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.34, labour ministry data showed, higher than 1.32 in August and marking its highest since March 2020.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama and Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink))

