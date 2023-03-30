Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in February

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, Tokyo, rose 3.2% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.1% rise.

