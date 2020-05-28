Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in April - govt

Japan's jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs fell in April, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, up from 2.5% in March, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.7%

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.32 in April from 1.39 in March, marking the lowest reading since March 2016, labour ministry data showed.

