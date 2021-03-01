Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.9% in January - govt

Contributor
Kentaro Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

Japan's jobless rate was steady at 2.9% in January, while the availability of jobs grew from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate was steady at 2.9% in January, while the availability of jobs grew from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median forecast of 3.0%, and 2.9% in December.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.10, the highest since June last year when the ratio stood at 1.12, labour ministry data showed.

It compared with a Reuters poll of 1.06 and a revised 1.05 in December.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters