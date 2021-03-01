Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.9% in January - govt

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate was steady at 2.9% in January, while the availability of jobs grew from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median forecast of 3.0%, and 2.9% in December.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.10, the highest since June last year when the ratio stood at 1.12, labour ministry data showed.

It compared with a Reuters poll of 1.06 and a revised 1.05 in December.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.