Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in July - govt

Japan's jobless rate was steady at 2.6% in July, while the availability of jobs grew for the seventh straight month to a more than two-year high, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.6% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.29, labour ministry data showed, above June's 1.27 and marking its highest since April 2020.

