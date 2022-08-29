Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in July - govt

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate was steady at 2.6% in July, while the availability of jobs grew for the seventh straight month to a more than two-year high, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.6% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.29, labour ministry data showed, above June's 1.27 and marking its highest since April 2020.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

