Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.8% in June - govt

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell while the availability of jobs declined in June, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in June, down from 2.9% in May, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 3.1%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slumped to 1.11 in June from 1.20 in May, marking the lowest reading since October 2014, labour ministry data showed. The median forecast was 1.16.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Hiroko Hamada and Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink; +81-3-4563-2747))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.