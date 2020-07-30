Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.8% in June - govt

Japan's jobless rate fell while the availability of jobs declined in June, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in June, down from 2.9% in May, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 3.1%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slumped to 1.11 in June from 1.20 in May, marking the lowest reading since October 2014, labour ministry data showed. The median forecast was 1.16.

