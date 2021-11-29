Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7% in Oct - govt

Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7% in October, while the availability of jobs also fell from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median market forecast of 2.8%, the internal affairs ministry figures showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.15, down from 1.16 in the previous month, according to the labour ministry. Economists' median prediction in a Reuters poll was 1.17.

