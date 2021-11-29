Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7% in Oct - govt

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to2.7% in October, while the availability of jobs also fell from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median market forecast of 2.8%, the internal affairs ministry figures showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.15, down from 1.16 in the previous month, according to the labour ministry. Economists' median prediction in a Reuters poll was 1.17.

A full table can be seen on the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya))

