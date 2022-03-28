Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7% in Feb - govt

Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7% in February, while the availability of jobs increased, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than 2.8% in January, which was also the median forecast for February in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.21 in February, labour ministry data showed, 0.01 point higher than a Reuters poll forecast and the previous month's 1.20.

