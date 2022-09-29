Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in August - govt

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5% in August, while the availability of jobs grew for the eighth straight month to a more than two-year high, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.32, labour ministry data showed, above 1.29 in July and marking its highest since March 2020.

