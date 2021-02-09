Japan's JFE trims annual loss estimate on recovery in steel demand

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T

on Tuesday trimmed its net loss estimate for the current financial year by over 60%, thanks to a sharp rebound in steel demand from a pandemic-induced collapse.

Last week, rivals Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T and Kobe Steel Ltd 5406.T upgraded their earnings forecasts, encouraged by higher export prices and recovering demand.

JFE now expects a net loss of 38 billion yen ($363 million) in the year ending March 31 compared with an earlier 100 billion yen loss estimate.

"Demand from industries centring on automobiles has picked up at home and abroad," JFE Holdings Executive Vice President Masashi Terahata told a news conference, adding that stronger overseas market has also boosted its export margin.

"We expect a gradual demand recovery from local industries, except for shipbuilding, will continue in the next financial year," he said.

Reflecting improved demand, JFE's crude steel output on a parent basis for the current year is now expected to reach 22.7 million tonnes, 200,000 tonnes more than its previous estimate. It produced 26.73 million tonnes a year earlier.

Crude steel output in Japan, the world's third-biggest producer, dropped 16% in 2020 from the previous year to the lowest volume since 1969 as the pandemic collapsed demand from industries such as automobiles and construction, forcing steelmakers to curb production.

JFE reported a net loss of 69.7 billion yen for the nine months to December 31, against a net profit of 26.9 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 104.7900 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1798; Reuters Messaging: yuka.obayashi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.