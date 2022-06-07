Japan's JFE to seek additional price hike as raw material costs rise

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's No.2 steelmaker, JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, will seek to raise product prices by additional 10,000 yen ($75) a tonne from this month to pass on soaring costs of raw materials, the company said on Wednesday.

The rise is on top of one announced in May, when the company said it would lift prices by 30,000 yen a tonne from those of the January-March quarter.

In some cases the outcomes of such rises depends on negotiations with customers, such as automakers and electronics manufacturers.

The company did not disclose actual product prices after the rises, but it said in May that the average steel product price at its mainstay steel unit, JFE Steel, had climbed to 103,700 yen a tonne in the financial year ended March 31 from 74,800 yen a year earlier.

The latest hike mainly reflected rising coking coal prices and would apply to all products, including exports, the company said.

Other Japanese steelmakers have been raising product prices in response to surging prices of ingredients such as coking coal and iron ore as well as cost increases in distribution, electricity and ferroalloys.

JFE made the rare public disclosure of its pricing strategy to help customers understand its rising expenses, a company spokesperson said.

($1 = 132.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Jamie Freed)

