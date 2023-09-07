Japan's JFE to convert Kawasaki site into hydrogen base

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T said on Thursday it will shut a blast furnace at its Keihin plant in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on Sept. 16 and convert the site into a supply base of hydrogen and a cluster of research and development centres for next-generation technologies.

Japan's second-biggest steelmaker announced the plan to close the blast furnace in 2020, as part of its restructuring to reflect falling local demand in the ageing society and intensifying competition with Chinese rivals.

The planned shutdown will reduce the number of its domestic blast furnaces to 7, trimming its capacity of crude steel output by 4 million metric tons or 13%.

The steelmaker will keep some of the production facilities such as plate mills, but will work with the Kawasaki city government and other companies that have facilities in nearby regions to make the industrial site into an area that will lead Japan's push to build supply chains of carbon-neutral energy, Makoto Iwayama, senior vice president of JFE, told reporters.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.