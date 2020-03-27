Japan's JFE to announce earnings revision, restructuring at 0630 GMT

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T said on Friday it will announce its earnings revision and restructuring plans at 0630 GMT (1530 JST).

Japan's Nikkei newspaper said in its online service on Friday that JFE Steel, the key steel unit of JFE Holdings, will likely close a blast furnace in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, in a few years, amid weakening steel demand hit by the U.S.-China trade war.

