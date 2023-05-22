News & Insights

Japan's JFE Steel to spend $340 mln to expand electrical steel sheet capacity

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

May 22, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's JFE Steel said on Monday it will go ahead with a 46 billion yen ($341 million) plan to triple production capacity of electrical steel sheet at its Kurashiki plant in western Japan to meet growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

JFE, the flagship unit of JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, had flagged the potential expansion in electrical steel sheet, a key material used in primary motors of EVs, in February.

The latest investment follows its 2021 decision to spend 49 billion yen to double capacity at the plant by September 2024.

After the second expansion is completed by March 2027, output capacity will triple from current levels.

Japan's second-biggest steelmaker also said it and Indian partner JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS have reached a basic agreement to form a joint venture to produce electrical steel sheets used in power plant transformers.

Under the plan, which was also flagged in February, the new factory will start operating by March 2028.

A spokesperson at JFE Steel declined to comment on an expected investment cost.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.