Japan's JFE may move up closure of blast furnace in Keihin-president

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings 5411.T may move up its planned restructuring steps which were unveiled in March, including closure of a blast furnace in its Keihin plant, near Tokyo, to cope with slumping demand amid the COVID-19 shock, its president said on Wednesday.

Japan's second-biggest steelmaker predicted that it will book a net loss of 100 billion yen ($937 million) in the year to next March, following a loss of 197.7 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 106.7800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.