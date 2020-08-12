Japan's JFE may move up closure of blast furnace in Keihin-president

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings 5411.T may move up its planned restructuring steps which were unveiled in March, including closure of a blast furnace in its Keihin plant, near Tokyo, to cope with slumping demand amid the COVID-19 shock, its president said on Wednesday.

Japan's second-biggest steelmaker predicted that it will book a net loss of 100 billion yen ($937 million) in the year to next March, following a loss of 197.7 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 106.7800 yen)

