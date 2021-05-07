Japan's JFE may form electromagnetic steel sheet JV with JSW in India

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T said on Friday it will study feasibility of forming a joint venture with its Indian partner JSW Steel JSTL.NS to produce and sell electromagnetic steel sheet used in transformers in India.

"Demand for electromagnetic steel sheet is expected to grow in parallel with soaring demand for electric power in India," JFE Holdings President Koji Kakigi told a news conference on its new mid-term business plan.

"We will be able to dominate the Indian (electromagnetic steel sheet) market by sharing our cutting-edge technology," he said, adding that they aim to make a final decision on the project by the end of next March.

