Japan's JFE Holdings to raise steel product prices from April

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

February 21, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings 5411.T plans to increase steel products sale price by 10,000 yen ($66.71) per ton from April to reflect rising raw material costs and global inflation, an official at Japan's second-biggest steelmaker said on Wednesday.

The move follows price increases this month by Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker.

Hirotsugu Yamanouchi, general manager at JFE's sales coordination and operation planning department, added that the price hike was also necessary to continue funding the company's decarbonisation efforts, as Japan aims to reach zero net emissions by 2050.

While the basic increase will be 10,000 yen per ton, or 10% on average, prices could be higher for some customers and will be decided on an individual basis, he said.

($1 = 149.9000 yen)

