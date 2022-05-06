Japan's JFE expects crude steel output in FY22/23 of 26 mln tonnes

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japan's No.2 steelmaker, JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, expects its parent-only crude steel output to be around 26 million tonnes in the financial year just started, against 25.88 million tonnes a year earlier, Masashi Terahata, JFE Holdings' executive vice president, said on Friday.

The company is seeking to raise its product prices by around 30,000 yen ($230) a tonne to reflect soaring raw materials and shipping costs, Terahata told a news conference.

($1 = 130.5000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.