Japan's JFE expects crude steel output in FY22/23 of 26 mln tonnes

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi. Reuters
Published

Japan's No.2 steelmaker, JFE Holdings Inc, expects its parent-only crude steel output to be around 26 million tonnes in the financial year just started, against 25.88 million tonnes a year earlier, Masashi Terahata, JFE Holdings' executive vice president, said on Friday.

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japan's No.2 steelmaker, JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, expects its parent-only crude steel output to be around 26 million tonnes in the financial year just started, against 25.88 million tonnes a year earlier, Masashi Terahata, JFE Holdings' executive vice president, said on Friday.

The company is seeking to raise its product prices by around 30,000 yen ($230) a tonne to reflect soaring raw materials and shipping costs, Terahata told a news conference.

($1 = 130.5000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More