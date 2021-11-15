US Markets

Japan's JERA to buy 25.7% stake in Freeport LNG for $2.5 bln

Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Aaron Sheldrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's JERA, the world's biggest individual buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Monday it will by a 25.7% stake in Freeport LNG Development (FLNG) for about $2.5 billion.

FLNG operates the Freeport LNG project in Texas, which has three liquefaction units, known as trains, and is planning to start up another in around 2026.

JERA, which already has a share of Train 1 of Freeport LNG, said in a statement it "will also work with FLNG to advance new LNG projects including production capacity expansion and the development of Train 4."

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

