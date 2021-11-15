Japan's JERA to buy 25.7% stake in Freeport LNG for $2.5 bln

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's JERA, the world's biggest individual buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Monday it will by a 25.7% stake in Freeport LNG Development (FLNG) for about $2.5 billion.

FLNG operates the Freeport LNG project in Texas, which has three liquefaction units, known as trains, and is planning to start up another in around 2026.

JERA, which already has a share of Train 1 of Freeport LNG, said in a statement it "will also work with FLNG to advance new LNG projects including production capacity expansion and the development of Train 4."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kim Coghill)

