Japan's JERA to buy 12.5% stake in Barossa gas field in Australia

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's biggest power generator JERA said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 12.5% stake in the Barossa/Caldita gas field in Australia from local resource developer Santos Ltd.

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 12.5% stake in the Barossa/Caldita gas field in Australia from local resource developer Santos Ltd STO.AX.

JERA, one of the world's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), will spend about $300 million for the stake and on its share of the project's development cost for this year so far, an official at the Japanese company told reporters.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More