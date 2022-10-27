Japan's JERA to book $751 mln loss related to fire at Freeport LNG in FY22/23

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - JERA, Japan's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Friday it plans to book a 110 billion yen ($751 million) loss related to a fire at U.S. Freeport LNG, mostly due to higher procurement costs as it needed to buy alternative fuel from the spot market.

Japan's biggest power generator assumes it will not receive sufficient LNG from the U.S. project in October-March, Tetsuo Yoshida, JERA's general manager of financial management department, told a news conference.

($1 = 146.5000 yen)

