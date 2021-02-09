Japan's JERA signs MOU with Malaysia's Petronas for ammonia, LNG collaboration

Adds Petronas comments

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Malaysia's Petronas [RIC:RIC:PETR.UL] to discuss collaborations in energy areas such as ammonia, hydrogen and liquefied natural gas (LNG), the two firms said on Tuesday.

The MOU, signed late in January between JERA and the Malaysian state energy firm, includes possible cooperation in creating a supply chain of ammonia as a fuel for power generation, upstream LNG projects and LNG bunkering operations, a JERA spokesman said.

JERA, the world's largest buyer of LNG, and Petronas have pledged to be net carbon neutral by 2050, with plans to increase investment in clean energy.

Petronas is the world's fourth-biggest LNG exporter.

Ammonia is used for fertiliser and industrial materials, but the compound, which does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, is seen as an effective future energy source along with hydrogen.

The Japanese government aims to grow the nation's annual ammonia fuel demand to three million tonnes by 2030 from zero now, and create a new supply chain of the fuel in a bid to cut CO2 emissions and combat climate change.

JERA, a thermal power and fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T, said in October it plans to start a pilot programme to use ammonia as a fuel to burn it alongside coal to generate power at its power station by 2030.

The company also said it aimed to take part in creating a supply chain of green fuels such as ammonia.

The Nikkei business daily had reported earlier on Tuesday that JERA and Petronas planned to produce ammonia from renewable energy such as hydropower.

"We are proud to elevate our four-decade long relationship with JERA which will not only see us explore emerging low-carbon energy sources such as ammonia and hydrogen but also to strengthen our LNG partnership," Petronas Executive Vice President, Gas & New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin said in a statement.

Petronas said the two firms will collaborate to grow the use of natural gas as a cleaner marine fuel through LNG bunkering solutions, and will explore the establishment of a global bunkering supply network.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Additional reporting by Mei Mei Chu and A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur, editing by Uttaresh.V and Ed Osmond)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.