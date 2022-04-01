Japan's JERA sets up Singapore unit to modernise terms for LNG contracts

Contributors
creating a dedicated team to negotiate price reviews for long term contracts Reuters
JERA aims to Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

JERA, Japan's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Friday it has set up a subsidiary in Singapore to negotiate more flexible long term contracts with LNG suppliers, which will enable it to divert more cargoes swiftly to the spot market.

By creating a dedicated team to negotiate price reviews for long term contracts, JERA aims to also speed up what is usually a lengthy process, he added.

Its fully-owned subsidiary, JERA LNG Portfolio Strategy Pte. Ltd, will be responsible for negotiating with global producers over terms and conditions and prices in the existing long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements.

The new company, headed by managing director Takuya Suzuki who was part of JERA's fuel procurement team in Tokyo, will hire about 10 staff initially including negotiation and legal experts and analysts, with a plan to expand the number to about 20, the spokesperson said.

JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO)9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More