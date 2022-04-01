Japan's JERA sets up Singapore unit to modernise terms for LNG contracts

By creating a dedicated team to negotiate price reviews for long term contracts, JERA aims to also speed up what is usually a lengthy process, he added.

Its fully-owned subsidiary, JERA LNG Portfolio Strategy Pte. Ltd, will be responsible for negotiating with global producers over terms and conditions and prices in the existing long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements.

The new company, headed by managing director Takuya Suzuki who was part of JERA's fuel procurement team in Tokyo, will hire about 10 staff initially including negotiation and legal experts and analysts, with a plan to expand the number to about 20, the spokesperson said.

JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO)9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T.

