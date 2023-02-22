Japan's JERA promotes two vice presidents to top leadership

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 22, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T and Chubu Electric 9502.T, has promoted two of its vice presidents to be the company's new top executives, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

JERA said vice president Hisahide Okuda is to become chief executive and chief operating officer, while vice president Yukio Kani would take the global chief executive position.

Toshihiro Sano, who serves as chairman, and Satoshi Onoda, JERA's president, would become directors, the company said. It did not provide a reason for the changes, which will be effective from April 1.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.