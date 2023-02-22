Japan's JERA promotes two vice presidents to top leadership

Feb 22 (Reuters) - JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T and Chubu Electric 9502.T, has promoted two of its vice presidents to be the company's new top executives, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

JERA said vice president Hisahide Okuda is to become chief executive and chief operating officer, while vice president Yukio Kani would take the global chief executive position.

Toshihiro Sano, who serves as chairman, and Satoshi Onoda, JERA's president, would become directors, the company said. It did not provide a reason for the changes, which will be effective from April 1.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Tom Hogue)

